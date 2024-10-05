Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: AirAsia expands operations in Sabah with new hubs
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
04 October 2024_ AirAsia is expanding its operations in Sabah, Malaysia, by upgrading its Kota Kinabalu hub and establishing Tawau as a new hub. The expansion is part of a plan to introduce more direct international flights to North Asia, thereby increasing air connectivity in the region. The move aims to improve accessibility and boost tourism and trade in Sabah, one of Malaysia’s most attractive destinations. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Sabah is known for its biodiversity and natural beauty, making it a popular destination for tourists.

