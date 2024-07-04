Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Airports remain under government control

3 July 2024_ All Malaysia's airports will remain government-owned, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) continuing to operate them, said Datuk...

Malaysia: Airports remain under government control
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 July 2024_ All Malaysia's airports will remain government-owned, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) continuing to operate them, said Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. Finance Minister II confirmed that the government will maintain special shares in MAHB, allowing it to appoint the president and managing director, both Malaysian citizens. During an information session at the Dewan Rakyat, he denied rumors of possible intervention or takeover by foreign entities. Airport security will continue to be the responsibility of government agencies, including controls on the entry and exit of foreigners. Berita Harian reports it. The management of MAHB will never be entrusted to foreign partners, the minister added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Berita Harian reports it session at .it it
Vedi anche
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza