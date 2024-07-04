Malaysia: Airports remain under government control

3 July 2024_ All Malaysia's airports will remain government-owned, with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) continuing to operate them, said Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. Finance Minister II confirmed that the government will maintain special shares in MAHB, allowing it to appoint the president and managing director, both Malaysian citizens. During an information session at the Dewan Rakyat, he denied rumors of possible intervention or takeover by foreign entities. Airport security will continue to be the responsibility of government agencies, including controls on the entry and exit of foreigners. Berita Harian reports it. The management of MAHB will never be entrusted to foreign partners, the minister added.