Malaysia: Alfa Romeo set to return to Malaysian market in 2025

October 31, 2024_ Alfa Romeo, the iconic Italian car brand, is set to make a comeback in Malaysia from January 2025, with the launch of the new Junior compact SUV. Unlike in the past, the brand will not be distributed through the Stellantis network, but will have a new distributor with experience in the automotive sector. The Junior, available in electric and hybrid versions, is expected to be the debut model, with a special focus on the electric variant. This marks a major resurgence for Alfa Romeo, which has not been present in Malaysia for almost a decade, when the last car sold was the Giulietta in 2012, as reported by automacha.com. The new initiative represents an opportunity for car enthusiasts in Malaysia to reconnect with an iconic brand in the Italian automotive tradition.