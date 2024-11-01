Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Alfa Romeo set to return to Malaysian market in 2025

October 31, 2024_ Alfa Romeo, the iconic Italian car brand, is set to make a comeback in Malaysia from January 2025, with the launch of the new...

Malaysia: Alfa Romeo set to return to Malaysian market in 2025
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Alfa Romeo, the iconic Italian car brand, is set to make a comeback in Malaysia from January 2025, with the launch of the new Junior compact SUV. Unlike in the past, the brand will not be distributed through the Stellantis network, but will have a new distributor with experience in the automotive sector. The Junior, available in electric and hybrid versions, is expected to be the debut model, with a special focus on the electric variant. This marks a major resurgence for Alfa Romeo, which has not been present in Malaysia for almost a decade, when the last car sold was the Giulietta in 2012, as reported by automacha.com. The new initiative represents an opportunity for car enthusiasts in Malaysia to reconnect with an iconic brand in the Italian automotive tradition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alfa Romeo Malaysian market Malesia griffe
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza