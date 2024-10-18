Malaysia: Angkasawan to wear Prada suit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission

Cerca nel sito
 
October 17, 2024_ Astronauts participating in NASA's Artemis 3 mission, scheduled for September 2026, will wear spacesuits designed in collaboration...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Astronauts participating in NASA's Artemis 3 mission, scheduled for September 2026, will wear spacesuits designed in collaboration with the Italian brand Prada. These suits, intended to explore the lunar South Pole, will feature an innovative design with gray elements and red stripes, inspired by the Luna Rossa boat, sponsored by Prada. The suit is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and ensure maximum comfort and protection for astronauts during their mission. The news was reported by mykmu.net. This project represents an important combination of space engineering and Italian fashion, highlighting the excellence of Italian design also in scientific fields.

