Malaysia: Anti-Corruption Commission raids FashionValet and other premises

05 November 2024_ The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided the FashionValet office and three other locations. The raid was announced via the official TikTok account of the MACC, which is investigating the losses incurred by Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) due to their investment in FashionValet. The company's founders, Vivy Yusof and Fadzaruddin Shah Anuar, recently resigned, taking responsibility for the failed investment. According to the Ministry of Finance, Khazanah and PNB sold their stake in FashionValet for 3.1 million Malaysian ringgit, incurring a loss of nearly 44 million Malaysian ringgit, as reported by the New Straits Times. FashionValet is Malaysia's first fashion e-commerce platform, known for offering products from local designers.