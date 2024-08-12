Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anti-Dron System Implemented in Prisons to Prevent Smuggling

August 11, 2024_ Malaysia has begun implementing an Anti-Dron system in correctional institutions to combat drug smuggling. This initiative was...

Malaysia: Anti-Dron System Implemented in Prisons to Prevent Smuggling
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Malaysia has begun implementing an Anti-Dron system in correctional institutions to combat drug smuggling. This initiative was carried out by the Department of Corrections in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). At-risk prisons, such as Penjara Tapah, have been equipped with technology to intercept drones used for illicit trafficking. The department said it is always on alert to prevent such incidents, as reported by Berita Harian. Penjara Tapah has been known to be involved in recent smuggling attempts, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures in correctional facilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as Penjara Tapah department said it as been
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza