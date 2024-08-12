Malaysia: Anti-Dron System Implemented in Prisons to Prevent Smuggling

August 11, 2024_ Malaysia has begun implementing an Anti-Dron system in correctional institutions to combat drug smuggling. This initiative was carried out by the Department of Corrections in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). At-risk prisons, such as Penjara Tapah, have been equipped with technology to intercept drones used for illicit trafficking. The department said it is always on alert to prevent such incidents, as reported by Berita Harian. Penjara Tapah has been known to be involved in recent smuggling attempts, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures in correctional facilities.