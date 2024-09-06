Malaysia: Anwar accepts Putin's invitation to attend BRICS summit

05 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming BRICS summit, a group of emerging countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This participation could pave the way for Malaysia to join the group, which aims to strengthen economic and political cooperation among its members. Anwar also said that Malaysia is free to cooperate with all countries, stressing the importance of balanced international relations. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to expand its global influence and alliances in a changing geopolitical environment.