Malaysia: Anwar Denounces Inequality in Access to Quality Education

October 1, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the disparity in access to quality education, saying that children from wealthy families receive more government support than those from poor families. Anwar noted that most of the beneficiaries of such benefits are members of the elite, such as high-ranking civil servants and well-known businessmen, whose children attend top schools thanks to government funding. He also said that all students, regardless of their ethnic background, should contribute to university fees, especially for engineering courses. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). Anwar then called for a review of education policies to ensure equal access to education for all Malaysians.