Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Denounces Inequality in Access to Quality Education

October 1, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the disparity in access to quality education, saying that children from...

Malaysia: Anwar Denounces Inequality in Access to Quality Education
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted the disparity in access to quality education, saying that children from wealthy families receive more government support than those from poor families. Anwar noted that most of the beneficiaries of such benefits are members of the elite, such as high-ranking civil servants and well-known businessmen, whose children attend top schools thanks to government funding. He also said that all students, regardless of their ethnic background, should contribute to university fees, especially for engineering courses. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). Anwar then called for a review of education policies to ensure equal access to education for all Malaysians.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Quality education education Access such as high ranking
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza