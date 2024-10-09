Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Among World's 500 Most Influential Muslims

October 08, 2024_ Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, has been ranked fifteenth in the list of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world. In the category of leaders and politicians, he was ranked ninth, highlighting his impact on the global Muslim community. The list was released by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center, an independent research institution based in Amman, Jordan. Among the prominent names, King Abdullah of Jordan ranked first, followed by other notable figures such as the Emir of Qatar and the Supreme Leader of Iran. The news was reported by Berita Harian, a leading news source in Malaysia. This recognition highlights Malaysia's growing role in the international political and religious landscape.