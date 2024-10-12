Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces ASEAN Chairmanship theme 2025
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
12 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that all decisions by Malaysia during the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship will be made through consensus, ensuring that all members’ voices are heard. Anwar also introduced the chairmanship theme, ‘Inclusion and Sustainability’, which reflects Malaysia’s commitment to shared progress among ASEAN countries. 2025 will be a significant year as it will mark the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community and introduce the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of cooperation among member countries in maintaining peace and prosperity in the region. Malaysia, a founding member of ASEAN, plays a crucial role in promoting unity and stability in Southeast Asia.

