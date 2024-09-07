Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces economic growth and investment for the future

07 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will continue to step up efforts to ensure a stable country and a business-friendly ecosystem. At a ceremony to mark the official birthday of Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim, Anwar highlighted the 5.9% economic growth in the second quarter of 2024 and the recovery of the Ringgit, which reflect investor confidence. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the benefits of economic growth reach the people, through the Madani economic framework, which aims for a more equitable socio-economic society. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. Anwar also promised to improve access to quality education, healthcare infrastructure and affordable housing to improve the lives of citizens.