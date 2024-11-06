Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces plans to strengthen regional cooperation in ASEAN

05 November 2024_ Malaysia plans to enhance regional cooperation and framework ahead of ASEAN Chairmanship 2025. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country will adopt the principles of shared future promoted by China to organise the ASEAN Summit. This approach will enable Malaysia to host the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC), integrating the ASEAN-GCC and ASEAN-China Summits. This was reported by Berita Harian. The ASEAN Chairmanship is an important opportunity for Malaysia to strengthen ties with member countries and promote stability and growth in the region.