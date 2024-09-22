Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces RM13 million for post-flood relief in Kedah
Redazione Adnkronos
22 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an allocation of RM13 million for post-flood relief in the state of Kedah. The funds will be used for relief, clean-up operations and repairs to damaged infrastructure. Of this, RM3 million is earmarked specifically for Kota Setar district, while RM10 million will cover the entire state. Anwar urged government agencies to coordinate to ensure swift action and confirmed that each affected household will receive a direct aid of RM2,000. The news was reported by the New Sunday Times. The Prime Minister also praised the local authorities' handling of the floods and visited several temporary relief centres to assess the situation.

