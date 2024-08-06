Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces salary increase for public employees

06 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that he will unveil modalities for increasing the salaries of public...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim announces salary increase for public employees
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that he will unveil modalities for increasing the salaries of public employees this month. During an event in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, he highlighted that the remuneration system will be presented in detail during the presentation of the 2024 Budget in October. Anwar highlighted three main reasons for the increase, including the need for an adjustment after 12 years without salary reviews. The news was reported by Harian Metro, and the new salary system will come into effect on December 1, 2024, with employees being able to calculate their new salary using a calculator.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
