Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim calls for de-escalation of tensions in Middle East

03 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to the Middle East conflict to urgently de-escalate hostilities. Ibrahim denounced Israeli aggression in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as deliberate attempts to divert global attention from atrocities committed against Palestinians. He warned that the current situation could trigger a dangerous cycle of action and reaction, involving additional actors in the conflict. Malaysia called for immediate action to prevent a wider regional conflict. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has historically supported Palestinian rights and condemned the ongoing violence in the region.