Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim calls for de-escalation of tensions in Middle East

03 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to the Middle East conflict to urgently de-escalate...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim calls for de-escalation of tensions in Middle East
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to the Middle East conflict to urgently de-escalate hostilities. Ibrahim denounced Israeli aggression in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as deliberate attempts to divert global attention from atrocities committed against Palestinians. He warned that the current situation could trigger a dangerous cycle of action and reaction, involving additional actors in the conflict. Malaysia called for immediate action to prevent a wider regional conflict. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, has historically supported Palestinian rights and condemned the ongoing violence in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Middle East conflict He warned that tensions in Middle East Southeast Asian country
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza