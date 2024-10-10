Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim calls on ASEAN to maintain regional unity

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
09 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged ASEAN members to reject proposals that could lead to divisions in the region. Speaking at the 44th ASEAN Conference, he stressed the importance of sending a message of unity and cohesion to the world. Anwar said that ASEAN must be a key player in ensuring peace, security and cooperation in the region. The source of this news is Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe. ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional organization that promotes economic, political and cultural cooperation among its ten member states.

