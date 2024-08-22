Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim concludes India visit with RM8 billion investment

21 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concluded his official visit to India, securing a trade potential of RM8 billion in the palm oil and chemicals sector. During the trip, he also secured an investment commitment of RM4.5 billion from several Indian companies, creating over 16,640 jobs. Anwar met with leading Indian companies such as Tata Group and HCL Technologies, highlighting the importance of trade relations between the two countries. The visit was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by Berita Harian. Malaysia, a major palm oil producer, is looking to expand its trade opportunities internationally.