Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim concludes India visit with RM8 billion investment

21 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concluded his official visit to India, securing a trade potential of RM8 billion in...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim concludes India visit with RM8 billion investment
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concluded his official visit to India, securing a trade potential of RM8 billion in the palm oil and chemicals sector. During the trip, he also secured an investment commitment of RM4.5 billion from several Indian companies, creating over 16,640 jobs. Anwar met with leading Indian companies such as Tata Group and HCL Technologies, highlighting the importance of trade relations between the two countries. The visit was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by Berita Harian. Malaysia, a major palm oil producer, is looking to expand its trade opportunities internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
companies such as Tata Group and HCL Technologies Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concludes India India
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza