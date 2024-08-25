Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim confirms solidity of cooperation with UMNO and BN

25 August 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the Unity Government’s relationship and cooperation with coalition parties UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to be positive. Anwar stressed that the cooperation with UMNO is currently very satisfactory and expressed openness to future constructive discussions. His comments came after an intervention by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who urged members not to be influenced by adverse voices. This meeting took place during the Malaysian Mosques Summit for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, marking World Mosques Day. The source of this news is bernama.com. UMNO, short for United Malays National Organization, is one of the major political parties in Malaysia, while Barisan Nasional is a coalition of parties that has governed the country for decades.