Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim confirms solidity of cooperation with UMNO and BN

25 August 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the Unity Government’s relationship and cooperation with coalition parties UMNO...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim confirms solidity of cooperation with UMNO and BN
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 August 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the Unity Government’s relationship and cooperation with coalition parties UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to be positive. Anwar stressed that the cooperation with UMNO is currently very satisfactory and expressed openness to future constructive discussions. His comments came after an intervention by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who urged members not to be influenced by adverse voices. This meeting took place during the Malaysian Mosques Summit for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, marking World Mosques Day. The source of this news is bernama.com. UMNO, short for United Malays National Organization, is one of the major political parties in Malaysia, while Barisan Nasional is a coalition of parties that has governed the country for decades.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
coalition parties UMNO partito parties currently very satisfactory
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza