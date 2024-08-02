Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim criticizes Meta for removing content about Ismail Haniyeh

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned Meta's decision to remove a video and condolence message regarding recently assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Anwar described Meta's action as an act of arrogance and an insult to the struggle of the Palestinian people, underlining the absurdity of considering a message of respect for a freedom fighter as dangerous. Furthermore, he urged Meta not to be complicit in Israel's oppressive regime, demanding an explanation and an official apology. The content removal came one day before news of Haniyeh's death in Tehran, Iran. The source of this news is Berita Harian, a major Malaysian newspaper. The situation highlights the tensions between social platforms and international political issues, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
