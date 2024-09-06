Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim expresses concern over US-China tensions

06 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over rising tensions between the US and China, stressing...

06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over rising tensions between the US and China, stressing that Malaysia cannot be forced to take sides. Anwar said Malaysia is an important trading partner for the US, but also recognises the significant role of China. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, he highlighted Malaysia's commitment to maintaining balanced relations with both powers. This was reported by bernama.com. The Eastern Economic Forum takes place from 6 to 8 September 2024, hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia.

