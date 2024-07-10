Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim invites opposition to negotiate on electoral funds

9 July 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the opposition to negotiate directly with the government over funding for...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim invites opposition to negotiate on electoral funds
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

9 July 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the opposition to negotiate directly with the government over funding for constituencies, avoiding complicating the issue in Parliament. Anwar stressed that there are no conditions requiring opposition support for the Prime Minister to obtain the funds. The statement comes in response to MP Awang Hashim's request to speed up the allocation of funds. Recently, MP Syed Saddiq organized a 200km march to protest the government's refusal to allocate funds to the opposition, raising around 160,000 ringgit.星洲日報 reports it. Anwar reiterated that the negotiation process is a normal procedure in any democracy and called for maintaining a positive and humble attitude to facilitate discussions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
government over funding funds fund has urged
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza