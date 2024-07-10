Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim invites opposition to negotiate on electoral funds

9 July 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the opposition to negotiate directly with the government over funding for constituencies, avoiding complicating the issue in Parliament. Anwar stressed that there are no conditions requiring opposition support for the Prime Minister to obtain the funds. The statement comes in response to MP Awang Hashim's request to speed up the allocation of funds. Recently, MP Syed Saddiq organized a 200km march to protest the government's refusal to allocate funds to the opposition, raising around 160,000 ringgit.星洲日報 reports it. Anwar reiterated that the negotiation process is a normal procedure in any democracy and called for maintaining a positive and humble attitude to facilitate discussions.