Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim launches PuTERA35 plan to empower Bumiputera
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
20 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) in Putrajaya, stressing the importance of accountability and efficiency in the agencies involved. Anwar warned that agencies that do not uphold these principles are betraying the cause of the Bumiputera, a term that refers to indigenous Malaysians. The plan, which is based on three key pillars, aims to strengthen the economy and social justice for the Bumiputera, ensuring its implementation is closely monitored. The source of this news is Berita Harian. The plan includes 12 growth engines and 132 initiatives to address current and future economic challenges, with the aim of developing a vibrant and forward-thinking Bumiputera community.

