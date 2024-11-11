Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim meets Egyptian President El-Sisi to strengthen bilateral ties

10 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace during...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim meets Egyptian President El-Sisi to strengthen bilateral ties
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace during his official visit to Egypt. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various aspects to strengthen the strategic relationship between Malaysia and Egypt, including investment, trade and cooperation in sectors such as halal industry and renewable energy. Anwar also stressed the importance of collaboration on regional issues, such as the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, highlighting the active role both countries must play in promoting peace and justice. This was reported by Berita Harian. Anwar's visit to Egypt comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries, aimed at benefiting their respective peoples.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
countries must play such as metionina met
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza