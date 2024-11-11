Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim meets Egyptian President El-Sisi to strengthen bilateral ties

10 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace during his official visit to Egypt. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various aspects to strengthen the strategic relationship between Malaysia and Egypt, including investment, trade and cooperation in sectors such as halal industry and renewable energy. Anwar also stressed the importance of collaboration on regional issues, such as the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, highlighting the active role both countries must play in promoting peace and justice. This was reported by Berita Harian. Anwar's visit to Egypt comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries, aimed at benefiting their respective peoples.