Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim meets Li Qiang in Shanghai to strengthen bilateral ties

07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Shanghai, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and signed significant agreements. During the meeting, Anwar stressed the importance of sharing prosperity, in line with the principles proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for China's support for Malaysia's participation in the BRICS group. The two prominent figures were photographed against the backdrop of the Oriental Pearl Tower, as reported by 光华日报. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening relations between Malaysia and China, two nations with historic economic and cultural interactions.

