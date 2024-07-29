Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

28 July 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Putrajaya during his two-day official visit to Malaysia. During the meeting, the two leaders mainly discussed Malaysia's recent request to join the Brics alliance, currently chaired by Russia. Anwar highlighted that this potential membership represents an important opportunity for both nations and demonstrates commitment to fostering strong international collaboration. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Brics is an economic alliance that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and its expansion could significantly influence geopolitical and trade dynamics in the region.