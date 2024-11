Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Offers Financial Aid to Lebanon After Israeli Attacks

November 11, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced Malaysia’s willingness to provide financial assistance to Lebanon to support victims of Israeli attacks. This initiative comes amid growing concern over the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, which has been affected by recent conflicts. Anwar stressed the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis, highlighting Malaysia’s role as a nation committed to supporting countries in need. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country, is known for its cultural diversity and its commitment to humanitarian issues globally.