Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim on working visit to China to discuss South China Sea

04 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is on a working visit to China, where he will address key issues, especially those related to the South China Sea. During his stay, Anwar will have the opportunity to clarify Malaysia's position and share public perceptions on this issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The four-day visit also includes attending the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Malaysia was recognized as the Country of Honour, The Borneo Post reported. Anwar has already stated Malaysia's commitment to peacefully resolving disputes in the South China Sea based on international law.