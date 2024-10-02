Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Opens First Google Data Center in the Country

October 2, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for Google’s first data center and...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Opens First Google Data Center in the Country
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for Google’s first data center and cloud region in Malaysia, with an investment of US$2 billion (8.29 billion ringgit). This project represents a significant step in the country’s digitalization and technological development, helping to create economic opportunities and jobs. Google’s new infrastructure aims to support local businesses and improve access to digital services for Malaysians. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Google’s initiative is part of a broader effort to support technological growth in Malaysia, a country that is rapidly evolving in the digital sector.

Tag
first data center Centro Elaborazione Dati data center cloud region in Malaysia
