Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim promises fight against corruption and extremism

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
8 July 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vowed today that the unity government will spare no effort to eradicate corruption and protect the country from any form of racial and religious extremism. Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, sought the trust and support of the people in his efforts to save the nation from divisive elements. He stressed the importance of working together to protect the interests of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religion. Anwar also highlighted the urgency of preparing for the digital age and artificial intelligence by providing young people with the best educational resources. The New Straits Times reports it. Anwar reiterated his commitment to fighting corrupt leaders and protecting the country from racial and religious bigots.

