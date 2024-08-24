Cerca nel sito
 
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
23 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the government is exploring various strategies, including trade diplomacy, to enhance bilateral and multilateral market integration with neighbouring countries. Anwar stressed the importance of facilitating the movement of goods, capital and technology through the ASEAN chairmanship in the coming year. He also highlighted Malaysia’s application to join BRICS, which could open up new market opportunities for Malaysian businesses, especially in the palm oil, rubber and electronics sectors. The news was reported by bernama.com, which provides authentic and comprehensive news updates in Malaysia. The government is set to review policies to incentivise investment and create jobs, especially for young Malaysians.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
