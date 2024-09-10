Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Promotes Governance in PIKAS Projects

09 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of applying rigorous and uncompromising governance principles in every project under the National Plan for Public-Private Cooperation (PIKAS). Anwar stressed that privatisation projects must consider three key aspects: wages, housing and education for workers' children. He also warned that despite the progress made, it is essential not to lose sight of the country's foundation and direction. This was reported by Berita Harian. PIKAS is a Malaysian government initiative to promote collaboration between the public and private sectors, aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of public services.