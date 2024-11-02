Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim slams opposition for defending subsidies for rich

02 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has criticised the opposition for their stance on subsidies, saying they should...

02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 November 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has criticised the opposition for their stance on subsidies, saying they should stand up for the majority of the population who benefit from them. Anwar stressed the importance of targeting subsidies to the most vulnerable, such as small traders, farmers and fishermen, rather than the wealthy. At an event in Butterworth, he clarified that the government is still studying the T15 group classification, to ensure that subsidies are distributed fairly. This was reported by Berita Harian. Anwar also denied being a 'Robin Hood', saying his policies are aimed at ensuring fair distribution of resources and not burdening the weaker sections of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
