Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim speeds up approval process to attract foreign investment

30 August 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced plans to speed up the approval process to attract foreign investment and development projects that will benefit the people. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), Anwar stressed the importance of benchmarking the Malaysian government’s performance with other countries to gauge progress. He cited significant investment from companies such as Infineon Technologies, Google and Microsoft as examples of Malaysia’s success in attracting investment. Anwar also highlighted the need to include general arts graduates in the vocational education and training sector. This was reported by nst.com.my. Malaysia is seeking to improve its international competitiveness by opening up to new investment and development opportunities.