Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim steps up fight against corruption in government agencies

10 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Prevention of Corruption Commission of Malaysia (SPRM) and the Chief National Audit Officer to take tougher measures to combat corruption within government agencies. This move aligns with the new guidelines on the management and governance of federal agencies, which came into effect on 30 April. Anwar stressed the importance of monitoring violations of governance norms involving political personnel and public officials. The news was reported by Berita Harian. This action is a significant step in improving transparency and integrity in Malaysia’s public sector, addressing concerns about corruption plaguing the country.