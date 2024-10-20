Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim stresses importance of political stability and good governance

19 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that political stability must be accompanied by good governance to address the issues of the people and stimulate the national economy. During a meeting in Kota Kinabalu, he highlighted how these elements are essential to the country's progress. Anwar stressed that resolving social and economic issues is essential to the well-being of the people. His statement reflects the Malaysian government's commitment to improving the living conditions of its citizens. The news was reported by The Sunday Post. Kota Kinabalu is the capital of the state of Sabah, located in the eastern part of Malaysia, known for its biodiversity and natural beauty.