Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim stresses importance of relations with Brunei

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that bilateral relations between Malaysia and Brunei are currently at an all-time high. During the official visit of the Crown Prince of Brunei, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah, Anwar highlighted Brunei's commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries. The Crown Prince's presence is seen as a strong signal of Brunei's determination to further cooperate with Malaysia. Anwar made the remarks after an official lunch in honour of the Crown Prince, underlining Brunei's unity and leadership. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Brunei, officially the Sultanate of Brunei, is a small state in Southeast Asia, known for its monarchy and wealth from oil resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
that bilateral relations between Malaysia Brunei Darussalam Crown Prince's presence currently at an
