Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Supports Minority Rights in Bangladesh

August 14, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his support for minority rights in Bangladesh, after a telephone...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim Supports Minority Rights in Bangladesh
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his support for minority rights in Bangladesh, after a telephone conversation with the new caretaker government’s chief advisor, Prof Muhammad Yunus. Yunus, an economist and Nobel laureate, has pledged to protect the rights of all citizens, including minority groups, to promote peace in the country. Anwar also offered assistance to the new Yunus administration, which recently assumed power after the resignation of the Awami League government. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of Malaysia-Bangladesh relations. Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the leader of a 17-member caretaker government, amid political tensions in the country.

