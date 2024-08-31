Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim to deliver special speech on National Day

30 August 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a special address at the 67th National Day celebrations, which will be held this afternoon at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). This will be Anwar's second official speech since assuming office in November 2022 and will be broadcast live by local media and on his official Facebook page. The event, organised by the Ministry of National Unity, is expected to be attended by around 7,000 guests, including civil servants, retirees and veterans, to celebrate Malaysia's independence. This year's celebration, themed 'MADANI Malaysia: Free Spirit', aims to draw 100,000 visitors and will feature musical performances by various groups. This was reported by bernama.com. National Day is a major celebration in Malaysia, commemorating the country's independence from colonial rule.