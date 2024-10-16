Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim under investigation for alleged involvement in corruption

15 October 2024_ The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has launched an investigation following allegations that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim intervened in the investigation by the Prevention of Corruption Commission Malaysia (SPRM). Anwar said he is trusting the PDRM to conduct a fair investigation and the Attorney General to take any legal action. So far, the PDRM has summoned Bloomberg representatives and other relevant individuals to clarify the situation. The investigation is ongoing and the Attorney General will decide whether to pursue any charges. This was reported by Utusan Borneo, a leading news source in Malaysia that covers political and social issues in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
