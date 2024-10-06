Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim urges fight against corruption and abuse of power

5 October 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the public to support the government in its fight against corruption and abuse of power. In a speech at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, he stressed that the government will not tolerate those who steal billions of ringgit from the state coffers. Anwar challenged past leaders who amassed ill-gotten wealth to return the stolen money to the people. He also launched the 'Guru Bangsa' campaign and posthumously awarded Tan Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad for his academic contributions, The Sunday Post reported. The event was attended by senior political figures, including the Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.