Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Najib Razak's apology over 1MDB scandal

25 October 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's apology over the 1MDB scandal,...

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Najib Razak's apology over 1MDB scandal
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 October 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's apology over the 1MDB scandal, calling it "welcome". The statement was issued after Friday prayers, signalling Anwar's acceptance of Najib's words. Najib has publicly expressed his regret to Malaysians over financial mistakes related to the scandal, which has had a significant impact on the country's economy and reputation. Anwar's response suggests a move towards closure, although the long-term impact remains to be seen, the New Straits Times reported. 1MDB is a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the centre of one of the largest corruption scandals in history, involving billions of dollars and attracting international attention.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
wealth fund at fund apology over at
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza