Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Najib Razak's apology over 1MDB scandal

25 October 2024_ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's apology over the 1MDB scandal, calling it "welcome". The statement was issued after Friday prayers, signalling Anwar's acceptance of Najib's words. Najib has publicly expressed his regret to Malaysians over financial mistakes related to the scandal, which has had a significant impact on the country's economy and reputation. Anwar's response suggests a move towards closure, although the long-term impact remains to be seen, the New Straits Times reported. 1MDB is a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund at the centre of one of the largest corruption scandals in history, involving billions of dollars and attracting international attention.