Malaysia: Anwar, Modi Strengthen Malaysia-India Economic Cooperation

August 25, 2024_ During a bilateral meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi discussed closer cooperation in various sectors, including digital economy, artificial intelligence and food security. Minister of Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul announced that the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (MICECA) will be updated to include new areas of collaboration. Both leaders set a three-month deadline to identify priority sectors and define parameters for the update of the agreement. Trade between Malaysia and India exceeded $16.5 billion last year, with significant opportunities in emerging technologies and renewable energy, bernama.com reported. Malaysia is the world’s sixth-largest exporter of semiconductors, while India is a major trading partner, representing Malaysia’s 11th largest export market.