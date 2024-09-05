Malaysia: Anwar Promotes Cooperation With Russia In Islamic And Halal Banking

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of cooperation between Malaysia and Russia, highlighting Malaysia's expertise in Islamic banking and halal industry. During a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Anwar invited Putin to attend the 2025 ASEAN Summit. Anwar's two-day visit to Vladivostok is aimed at strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries. Russia has shown increasing interest in Islamic business practices, creating opportunities for deeper cooperation. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. Malaysia is a leader in the halal sector, which includes products and services that comply with Islamic law, and its Islamic banking system is among the most developed in the world.

Tag
Malesia its Islamic banking system halal Banking Russia
