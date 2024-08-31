August 30, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said there will be no transfer of territory, not even a small rock, on Pulau Batu Puteh, an island disputed between Malaysia and Singapore. Anwar stressed the importance of national sovereignty and called on citizens to remain united in this regard. He also announced that Malaysians will need to obtain permission to visit Japan, under a new tourism plan. Anwar's statement was welcomed by several political and social groups in Malaysia, who see protecting the territory as a key issue. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. The issue of Pulau Batu Puteh has been at the center of legal disputes between Malaysia and Singapore, making the position of the Malaysian government particularly relevant.