Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Anwar reaffirms sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh

August 30, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said there will be no transfer of territory, not even a small rock, on Pulau Batu Puteh,...

Malaysia: Anwar reaffirms sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said there will be no transfer of territory, not even a small rock, on Pulau Batu Puteh, an island disputed between Malaysia and Singapore. Anwar stressed the importance of national sovereignty and called on citizens to remain united in this regard. He also announced that Malaysians will need to obtain permission to visit Japan, under a new tourism plan. Anwar's statement was welcomed by several political and social groups in Malaysia, who see protecting the territory as a key issue. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. The issue of Pulau Batu Puteh has been at the center of legal disputes between Malaysia and Singapore, making the position of the Malaysian government particularly relevant.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
over Pulau Batu Puteh between Malaysia Pulau Batu Puteh Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza