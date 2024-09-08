Malaysia: Anwar reiterates commitment to national stability, public safety

07 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will continue to implement measures to ensure the stability and security of the nation. During a meeting, he stressed the importance of addressing social issues and ensuring that disadvantaged students have access to quality education. In addition, the results of an investigation were released that led to the penalization of more than 1,800 police officers for misconduct since 2023. The source of this information is thestar.com.my. Anwar also announced a discussion program on issues related to Sabah and Sarawak, key regions for tourism and economic development in Malaysia.