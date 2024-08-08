Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Appointment of Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as new Chief Secretary to the Government

07 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia, effective 12 August....

Malaysia: Appointment of Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as new Chief Secretary to the Government
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia, effective 12 August. He replaces Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, whose two-year contract expires on August 11. The appointment was approved by the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim. Shamsul Azri, 55, has thirty years of experience in public service and has held significant roles, including Director General of the Public Private Partnership (UKAS) Unit. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Shamsul Azri holds a degree in Business Administration and has worked in several international institutions, contributing to reforms to improve the public service system in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news was reported by The Borneo Post appointed as as public service system in Malaysia
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza