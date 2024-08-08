Malaysia: Appointment of Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as new Chief Secretary to the Government

07 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia, effective 12 August. He replaces Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, whose two-year contract expires on August 11. The appointment was approved by the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim. Shamsul Azri, 55, has thirty years of experience in public service and has held significant roles, including Director General of the Public Private Partnership (UKAS) Unit. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. Shamsul Azri holds a degree in Business Administration and has worked in several international institutions, contributing to reforms to improve the public service system in Malaysia.