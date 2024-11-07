Malaysia: Armani Beauty Celebrates Christmas With Exclusive Event In Kuala Lumpur

November 6, 2024_ Armani Beauty kicked off the festive season with a spectacular event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, transforming the mall into a luxury experience with red and gold decorations. The event was attended by celebrities and influencers, who were able to explore the exclusive beauty experiences offered by the Italian brand. The evening also saw the inauguration of the new Armani Beauty boutique, renovated to reflect the brand's timeless elegance. The source of this news is pamper.my. The event, which will last until November 10, invites visitors to discover the magic of gifting with a touch of Italian sophistication.