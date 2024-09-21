Malaysia: Attack on Malaysian Battalion vehicles in Lebanon during UNIFIL mission

September 20, 2024_ A recently released video shows an attack on vehicles of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) in Lebanon, where Malaysian forces are currently engaged in a peacekeeping mission. The Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) confirmed that the incident occurred during operations by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This event has raised concerns about the safety of Malaysian peacekeepers on missions abroad. The news was reported by Harian Metro, highlighting the need to monitor the situation in Lebanon. The Malaysian Battalion is a unit of the Malaysian military that participates in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations.