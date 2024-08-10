Malaysia: Banks Implement Anti-Malware Technology for Customer Security

09 August 2024_ Banks in Malaysia, through the Association of Banks of Malaysia (ABM) and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions of Malaysia (AIBIM), have started implementing a new malware protection technology in their mobile banking applications. This initiative aims to provide greater security to customers by protecting them from potential cyber fraud. The anti-malware technology is being integrated into legitimate banking applications, marking an important step in preventing cyber threats. The news was reported by Berita Harian. This measure comes amid a broader focus on cyber security in the Malaysian banking sector, in response to the rise in online fraud.