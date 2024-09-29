Malaysia: Barisan Nasional wins landslide in Mahkota

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
28 September 2024_ Barisan Nasional (BN) has secured a landslide victory in the by-election for the Mahkota Legislative Assembly seat, with candidate Syed Hussien securing 27,941 votes, edging out his Perikatan Nasional rival. Johor State Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi expressed gratitude for the support received from the citizens and highlighted the importance of the collaboration between BN and Pakatan Harapan. The victory was hailed as a result of the hard work of the campaign teams and the trust placed in them by the voters. The election was held after the death of the previous incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain. This was reported by BH Ahad. The by-election was a significant moment in Malaysian politics, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the parties.

